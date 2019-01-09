FICCI seeks panel’s support  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chapter of FICCI on Tuesday urged 15th Finance Commission to look into demands from the trade and industries to capture growth potential of the State. The industry body, led by FICCI’s State Council Chairman Subhrakant Panda, submitted its five-point charter of demands to the Commission member who is on a visit to Odisha along with the chairman to hold discussion with the State Government on the finances and requirements.

Stating that Odisha is blessed with immense natural resources as well as a long coastline, forest, flora and fauna, which gives rise to potential not just in mineral-based industries but other diversified sectors, FICCI stated that policy initiatives and financial support from the Centre will augment economic activity and help the State grow rapidly. “Additional infrastructure by way of rail, road, ports airports is necessary to capture the growth potential by way of value addition to mineral resources and diversification into other sectors,” said State Head Himansu Sekhar Sahoo.

Odisha has a significant share of the country’s reserves of many minerals and it is essential to encourage domestic value addition to harness the multiplier effect on employment and revenue generation. Since mineral output is subject to a multitude of levies, FICCI has demanded that all levies be brought at par with other mineral rich economies like South Africa, Australia and Kazakhstan. The association of business organisations has also suggested augmentation of existing infrastructure.