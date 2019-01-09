ISRO to set up space science gallery at planetarium

Home States Odisha

 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ahmedabad will set up a Space Science Gallery on the premises of Pathani Samanta Planetarium here.

BHUBANESWAR:  The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ahmedabad will set up a Space Science Gallery on the premises of Pathani Samanta Planetarium here. The gallery will come up on 4,500 sq ft area on the ground floor of the Information Centre built on the campus.“The gallery will be developed by ISRO-Ahmedabad for which preliminary work has been done,” said Subhendhu Pattnaik, Deputy Director of the planetarium.

The Space Science Gallery will house various rockets, satellites and space engine models while throwing light on the history of space research and contribution of Indian scientists in space exploration, he added.
While ISRO conducts exhibition on space science and research at the planetarium time to time, the planetarium in collaboration with Tata Steel also sends young talents in astronomy to ISRO’s establishments Ahmedabad and Bengaluru on the anniversary of Samanta Chandrasekhar every year.

This, however, will be ISRO’s permanent space science gallery in Odisha and funds required for the project will be borne by the space research agency, Pattnaik said and added that the project is expected to get complete by this year end.The second and third floor of the building will be developed as nuclear gallery in which working models and information regarding nuclear energy will be kept. This project will be carried out by National Power Corporation of India (NPCI). 

The total cost of the project of around `3 crore will be borne entirely by NPCI. Of this, `2 crore will be utilised for development and installation of nuclear energy models. The rest will be for interior work and electronics of the gallery. 

Unlike ISRO’s project, NPCI nuclear gallery project will be executed by the planetarium authorities for which we have tied up with College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar. CET will plan, design and will carry out the work with the help of planetarium authorities and engineers. 

For this purpose engineers of PSP and CET have already paid a visit to the nuclear gallery set up at the planetarium in New Delhi. This will be the fourth nuclear gallery of the country, he said. 
Efforts are also on to revive the astronomy park inside the planetarium, which was set up in January 1990, completed its 29th year on Tuesday.

