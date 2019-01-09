Jail term for tuition teacher

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Special judge of POCSO court Bhagban Pradhan on Monday sentenced a tuition teacher to 10 years of imprisonment for molesting a girl in 2013. The convict, Nrusingh Charan Mishra of Tentulia in Kujang, was engaged by one Dambarudhar Nayak as tuition teacher for his minor daughter. Mishra, who used to teach the girl in the latter’s home, molested and sexually assaulted her during a class. The victim narrated the incident to her parents following which her father lodged an FIR against Mishra on August 13, 2013.

A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and police arrested the teacher. Mishra has also been imposed a fine of `10,000 by the court. In case of default, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months.