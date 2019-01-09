Home States Odisha

Jail term for tuition teacher

Special judge of POCSO court Bhagban Pradhan on Monday sentenced a tuition teacher to 10 years of imprisonment for molesting a girl in 2013.  

Published: 09th January 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Special judge of POCSO court Bhagban Pradhan on Monday sentenced a tuition teacher to 10 years of imprisonment for molesting a girl in 2013.  The convict, Nrusingh Charan Mishra of Tentulia in Kujang, was engaged by one Dambarudhar Nayak as tuition teacher for his minor daughter. Mishra, who used to teach the girl in the latter’s home, molested and sexually assaulted her during a class. The victim narrated the incident to her parents following which her father lodged an FIR against Mishra on August 13, 2013. 

A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and police arrested the teacher. Mishra has also been imposed a fine of `10,000 by the court. In case of default, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp