Mixed response across State

 Normal  life was paralysed in many parts of the State due to the two-day nationwide strike by trade unions, which began on Tuesday.

Passengers stranded at Rourkela railway station due to the strike called by trade unions on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

 In Western Odisha, vehicular movement was badly hit across the districts. Public transport stayed off road at many places. While banks and business establishments remained closed, government offices registered thin attendance. Courts functioned normally in Kalahandi district. In Sundargarh district, coal and iron ore mining operations were affected. Train services were affected as trade union workers led by CITU national vice-president Bishnu Mohanty staged rail roko at the Rourkela railway station and stopped movement of trains.

However, the bandh had no impact in production at Rourkela Steel Plant. In Hemgir block, coal mining and transportation activities at MCL mines were also stopped. Similarly in Jharsuguda, coal production and transportation in MCL was partially hit. Open cast and underground mines of IB Valley Coalfields area of MCL were shut down. MCL officials informed that 1.77 lakh tonnes of coal could not be produced in mines of IB Valley Coalfields and 34 coal rakes could not be dispatched due to the strike.

The bandh hit production and operation in various plants and factories in Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex and Sukinda chromite valley in Jajpur district. However in Angul, all industrial units functioned normally except the coal plants at Talcher. MCL authorities said coal was neither produced nor dispatched from Talcher coalfield as almost all trade unions participated in the bandh. The total loss of production was pegged at around 2.9 lakh tonne and dispatch at 2.7 lakh tonne from Talcher.

In Southern Odisha, the bandh evoked partial response in Malkangiri. Banks, post offices, anganwadi centres and a few private establishments remained closed but collectorate, fuel filling stations, cinema halls, malls and hotels were open. In other parts of the district, the bandh had no impact. Members of various trade unions brought life to a standstill in Koraput district. They picketed in front of Central Government offices and demanded better facilities and perks for them from the government. A group of agitators sat on dharna on Jeypore Traffic Chowk blocking the Raipur-Visakhapatnam NH throughout the day. At Rayagada, members of trade unions blocked the NH-326 near Flyover road, Koraput road and Andhra road near Majhigharani temple.

The bandh passed off peacefully in Ganjam district. While some trains were detained by protestors, public transport system was completely paralysed. Normal life was also hit in Aska as activists of Left parties blocked roads near Biju Patnaik Square and bus stand. In Kendrapara, the shutdown was total. While buses remained off roads, commercial establishments, educational institutions and offices remained closed. Cargo handling in Paradip port took a hit while production of fertilizers at Paradeep Phosphate Limited and IFFCO was affected. Work in Paradip refinery project of IOCL was also affected.

Comments

