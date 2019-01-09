Naveen storms delhi for farmers, demands financial autonomy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday hit out at the Modi Government for doing nothing to address the problems of farmers and reiterated the demand of financial autonomy for Odisha.Addressing a huge gathering including farmers, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party workers at Talkotora Stadium in New Delhi, Naveen said that the continuing apathy of Central Government to increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy had forced the BJD to come to New Delhi and raise its voice.

Launching a tirade against the NDA Government for the agrarian crisis and plight of farmers in Odisha, Naveen announced that the BJD will continue its fight for the socio-economic development of the cultivators. Demanding a hike in MSP of paddy, he alleged that he had requested the Centre several times in this regard but no step was taken.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waving to the

people during a dharna demanding hike in Minimum

Support Price of paddy, in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

The MSP of paddy at `1,750 per quintal has been fixed without giving due consideration to the opinion of Odisha Government, the Chief Minister said, adding that the price fixed by the Centre is not in commensurate with the rising cost of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, manure, micro nutrient, irrigation and hiring charges for farm machineries.

“The members of the House Committee of the State Assembly also tried to meet the Prime Minister, but in vain. Following which, we were forced to come to New Delhi to put forth our demands,” he said.Alleging that the BJP has forgotten the promises made to the people of Odisha in its 2014 election manifesto, Naveen said it is the responsibility of the Centre to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee. “The farmers are the soul of the economy of the country. To ensure better livelihood of the farmers, the Odisha Government has launched KALIA scheme,” he said.

Several BJD MPs, ministers, MLAs and the leaders of Biju Krushak Janata Dal staged a dharna in front of Parliament House demanding hike of MSP on paddy to `2,930 per quintal.The Chief Minister later led a party delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to him. He urged the President to instruct the Centre to have a relook at the policy of Commission on Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) for fixing the MSP at `2,930 per quintal as proposed by Odisha Government.

Stating that an in-depth analysis of cost of cultivation of paddy in Odisha puts the cost of production at `2,344 per quintal for a farmer who adopts standard package of agricultural practices, the memorandum described the CACP price indices as dated. “Further, the month-wise and the state-wise average daily wage rates for agricultural labour used for preparing the estimates are also not in sync with the actual wages paid for farming operations,” it added.The proposal of the Government for fixing of MSP of common grade paddy at `2,930 per quintal is also supported by a unanimous resolution by Odisha Assembly.

Yet to take a call on Mahagathbandhan, says CM

New Delhi: AS the Opposition parties are working to have an alliance to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who till now has maintained a distance from aligning with any front, on Tuesday said he is yet to take a call on joining the Opposition alliance and may need more time before making a decision. “As far as Mahagathbandhan is concerned, we will take some time and think it over,” Naveen told reporters here. The Chief Minister has maintained distance from the Opposition grouping and meetings to work out a strategy to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha elections.