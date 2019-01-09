Home States Odisha

Odisha TV actress Nikita death: Husband arrested, sent to judicial custody

The couple had entered into a scuffle following a quarrel for which Nikita fell down from the terrace and died.

Nikita

Odisha TV actress Nikita (Photo | Nikita Facebook)

By PTI

CUTTACK: Husband of TV serial artiste Laxmipriya Behera alias Nikita, who died last week falling from the terrace of her parents house here, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Lipan Sahu was arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Friday night at Mahanadi Vihar under Chauliaganj police station here, a police official said.

The couple had entered into a scuffle following a quarrel for which Nikita fell down from the terrace and died, said City DCP Akhileswar Singh adding the police are yet to establish whether the husband pushed to death his wife from the terrace or she fell during the scuffle.

Basing on circumstantial evidence and from the statements given by the family members and neighbours, police found Lipan guilty in the death of the TV serial artiste. Lipan was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in the evening after he was denied bail by a lower court.

Police further said Lipans parents are also booked under the provisions Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act of 2005 as Nikita had earlier twice complained of torture and violence she faced while staying in her in-laws house at Gopalpur.

