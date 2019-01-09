Panel detects lapses in tender selection  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : A two-member panel of Water Resources Department has found grave lapses in award of tender for four projects of Potteru Irrigation Project.Special Secretary of the department, Krishna Gopal Behera and Chief Engineer (quality control and research), Surendra Kumar Sahu, began probe into tender fixing allegations on Tuesday.

The Chief Construction Engineer (CCE) of the project had recently invited e-tender for four different works worth `675.99 lakh for improvement of road services along Tamasa main canal, Satiguda Irrigation Project and Kondapalli minor canal.

On Saturday, eight aggrieved contractors lodged an FIR against the CCE, alleging that all procedures were violated to favour certain contractors urging the police to probe the tender fixing allegations. A probe was subsequently ordered by Water Resource Secretary PK Jena.

Blaming the CCE of lapses, the officers said all the bidders were not intimated on the day of lottery, which is a violation of norms. Secondly, the tender finalisation process was not videographed and

there was no transparency in the selection. Sahu, who also visited Gopmakonda main canal to take stock of lining work, said thickness of the lining work and soil testing reports were not up to the standard.