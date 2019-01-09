Home States Odisha

Quail poaching rife in Koraput villages  

Rampant  poaching is threatening the existence of mountain quails, locally known as Gunduri birds. 

Published: 09th January 2019

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  Rampant  poaching is threatening the existence of mountain quails, locally known as Gunduri birds. Emboldened by sheer lack of action by Forest department officials, poachers are having a free run in largescale hunting of the protected species across the district, particularly in the high concentration blocks of Nandapur, Lamtaput and Boipariguda.

During the harvesting season (November to February) every year, the Gunduri birds fly down to paddy and ragi fields to lay eggs and eat leftovers. During this period, poachers can be spotted in paddy fields carrying locally-made nets and traps. At least 10 to 15 birds get trapped in each net and poachers sell them at roadside joints in rural areas and weekly haats. Each bird is priced between `40 to `50 depending upon the size.

Gunduri meat is  much in demand in rural areas due to its perceived medicinal benefits. Locals believe that consuming quail meat would help dissolve gallstones and kidney stones.Range Officer, Subash Chandra Khuntia said the forest officials are conducting awareness campaigns at regular intervals for villagers to curb poaching of the birds. In the last one year, 80 birds have been seized from poachers but hunting continues in interior pockets. Recently, forest officials spotted some poachers spreading nets in a field but they managed to escape, he said.

Bird population falls in Satiguda reservoir
MalkangiriL: BIRD population in Satiguda reservoir has come down this year. The annual bird census this year has enumerated 2,117 birds in the reservoir compared to 2,256 last year, said Ranger Officer, Basudev Nayak. Some of the varieties found are Little Grebe, Red-necked Grebe, Great Cormorant, Indian Pond Heron, White Stork, Common Crame, Indian Shage and Large Whistling Duck. At Mathili part of the reservoir, 2,036 birds have been counted in the Census that began on Friday.

