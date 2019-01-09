Home States Odisha

Rabi crop acreage comes down  

The district has a total of 3.13 lakh ha of farm land.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Rabi crop coverage has come down in Sundargarh district this year. Against achievement of 93,658 hectares (ha) last season, rabi crops will be grown on 82,734 ha including 44,400 ha rain-fed area. Sources said although it has been decided to bring another 38,334 ha irrigated area under rabi crop coverage, the actual irrigation coverage may be much less.

The district has a total of 3.13 lakh ha of farm land. During kharif crop season, paddy is cultivated on 2.09 lakh ha and non-paddy crops in the remaining land. However, due to lack of irrigation, rabi coverage gets drastically reduced. Sources in the Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department informed that for the ongoing rabi crop season, pulses are being grown on 39,150 ha including 28,750 non-irrigated areas. Vegetables are being cultivated on 25,954 ha, majority of it irrigated.

Around 1,800 ha of irrigated land has been taken up for potato cultivation and 1,600 ha of non-irrigated area taken for onion cultivation. At least 80 ha of irrigated land has been targeted for sugarcane cultivation in the district.  

Of the total 38,334 ha of irrigated areas for rabi crops, Sarafgarh, Pitamahal, Kansbahal and Talsara Medium Irrigation Projects will release water for cultivation in 2,582 ha, while the newly-inaugurated Rukura Medium Irrigation Project will not release any water this time due to construction work on some portions of the canal system. The lift irrigation points account for 20,511 ha.  

