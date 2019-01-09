Rahul to visit Odisha in Feb also

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha twice before the upcoming general elections to address party workers and leaders. He will also interact with common people at several places of the State. While his visit on January 25 has been finalised, OPCC informed that Rahul will visit the State again in February.

Informing this to mediapersons here on Tuesday, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said tour itinerary for Rahul’s February visit is yet to finalised. “The Congress president, whose tour itinerary has not been finalised, will visit some districts in south and western Odisha and address public meetings,” he said. About Rahul’s January 25 visit, Niranjan said he will arrive in Bhubaneswar at 10 am and hold a meeting with eminent persons. From there, he will leave for Cuttack to meet party men.