Risky rides on boats a daily affair for people  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: It seems, the recent Hukitola boat tragedy has failed to wake up the administration to the risky ferry service business in the district. Unregistered and dilapidated boats continue to operate at different ghats of Jagatsinghpur in blatant violation of Odisha Boat Rules, 2004, putting lives of thousands of people including women and children in jeopardy.

Country-made wooden boats overcrowded with passengers are a common sight at around 50 ghats in Mahanadi, Devi, Hansua and some other rivers which pass through the district.

Bhandsahi and Badakan ghats of Devi river in Naugaon block are used by people of both Jagatsinghpur and Puri. With the river being the shortest route between the two districts, many such boats are engaged in ferrying people from both sides on a daily basis.

Similarly, people of Jambu, Mahakalpada and other areas of Kendrapada district come to Paradip every day by unauthorised boats at Bahakuda ferry ghat to work in different companies such as Essar Steel, IFFCO, PPL, Paradip Port Trust, Oil Refinery project of IOCL and several other industries. Besides, hundreds of children of Dahibar, Kholapa, Japa, Dhobeijungle and Jhatipari villages take the risky boat ride on Hansua river every day to attend schools in the neighbouring Ambiki panchayat.

Since there are no upper primary and high schools in Japa panchayat, children of these coastal villages prefer to cover 200 metre on the river instead of taking the six-km-long kutcha road to reach their schools in Ambiki. Moreover, the kutcha road is muddy and in a pitiable condition due to lack of maintenance.

Villagers said the travel time to Ambiki in a boat is less than 15 minutes while it is nearly one hour by road. “Hence, we prefer to take boat rides in Hansua river to reach Ambiki despite knowing the fact that it is unsafe and risky,” they said. Many students, who cross the river by boats to reach their schools, carry another set of uniform in their bags.

Ambiki sarpanch Saudamini Pradhan said villagers have been demanding a bridge on Hansua river since the last 50 years but to no avail. “Locals are forced to risk their lives by using boats in absence of a bridge and proper road connectivity,” Pradhan said.

District Fishery Officer Subrat Das said his department can cancel the license of a fisherman if he uses his boat in ferry services. “However, we cannot take action against him,” he said and added that regular patrolling to check the illegal practice has been affected by shortage of staff.On January 3, 56 villagers of Hasina in Kujang were returning from Hukitola island after a picnic party when the ill-fated fishing boat capsized in Nipania river, a tributary of Mahanadi, near Barkolikhala in Batighar panchayat of Kendrapara district. At least 10 persons, including eight children, met a watery grave in the mishap.

Candle light vigil in Hasina village

Paradip: Villagers including schoolchildren took out a candle light procession in Hasina village for the victims of Hukitola boat mishap on Tuesday evening. They also held a silent rally and a meeting to offer condolence to the bereaved families who lost their women and children in the mishap.