Home States Odisha

Sowing seeds of success by banana cultivation

Kartik Chandra Hansda’s success story is an inspiration for those who want to make a career out of agriculture.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Kartik Chandra Hansda’s success story is an inspiration for those who want to make a career out of agriculture.The 45-year-old graduate, who is not keen to work under anyone, has taken up banana plantation and turned it into a highly profitable business. A resident of Bubeijoda village of Bisoi block, Kartik was initially a paddy farmer. However, as it did not pay well, he decided to try his hand at banana plantation on his farm land. 

Now, he is one of the wealthiest farmers in his village. Kartik’s success story started in 2017 when the Horticulture department encouraged him to take up banana cultivation. He planted around 4,000 banana saplings over six acres of land. However, he lost 60 per cent of the plantation due to Kalabaisakhi. But, Kartik still managed to make a profit of `2 lakh with the 40 per cent plants that survived. It was his first harvest.

His profits went up to `7 lakh in the second harvest and within no time, Kartik had become a successful banana cultivator in the entire Bamanaghati area of Mayurbhanj district. Kartik has attended several meetings and workshops where he shares the secret of his success with other farmers. “I had invested around `1.5 lakh and got `5.5 lakh as profit in the last two seasons,” he said. The farmer said he gets tips from the Horticulture department on ways to enhance productivity. 

He said banana cultivation is more profitable than paddy. “I invested more manpower, fertiliser and time while cultivating paddy but the returns were less,” he said. Assistant Horticulture Officer of Rairangpur Sukanta Kumar Nayak said the Horticulture department provided technical know-how to Kartik after he decided to switch over to banana cultivation. Kartik’s success has inspired Balaram Majhi, a resident of Telangia in Bijatala block, to take up banana cultivation. He has earned `3 lakh net profit in his first harvest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp