'Special category status' is not under out purview: Finance Commission

BHUBANESWAR: The 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday said that grant of 'special category status' to states is out of its ambit.

"Grant of special category status to states is out of the purview of the Terms of Reference of the Finance Commission. We will not like to comment one way or the other on an issue which is not in our purview," said Chairman of the Finance Commission N.K Singh. The intention of the commission is to examine the fiscal scenario of individual state instead of the group of states in one category.

This (grant of special status) is not an issue with the Commission, he added. On special package to Odisha, Singh said the state would like to have sharing pattern of 90:10 in centrally sponsored scheme which the state government has submitted in the memorandum including the projections for revenue deficit in the pre-devolution statistics.

"We will examine the issue with many other issues submitted in the memorandum," he said. In his presentation to the Finance Commission, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made a strong plea to the panel for recommending to the Centre for granting special category status to Odisha which is a frequent victim of natural disaster and central neglect.

On the CM's demand for increased tax devolution from 42 per cent to 50 per cent, Singh said, that is a core item of commission's recommendation of what would be an appropriate vertical division from the Centre to state. The commission is still awaiting the detailed submission of the central government and hope to get those details in next one month. The financial projection of the Centre will enable the commission to project how resources will be distributed among states.

Responding to a query on fiscal autonomy as is being raised by the Chief Minister from time to time, the latest one in New Delhi while addressing a rally of farmers and party leaders, the Finance Commission chairman said fiscal autonomy can lead to multiple interpretations.

Stating that fiscal autonomy is guaranteed in the constitution itself, Singh said fiscal autonomy pursued by unconditional transfer of resources need a kind of framework which will be acceptable to the demand and can be considered more carefully.

Lauding the state for its prudent fiscal management, the commission said the state deserves credit for overall finance management. The debt to state's gross domestic products (GDP) number which is around 20 per cent is more within the parameters of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. Similarly, the state is within the permissible limit so far its fiscal deficit is concerned.

He said the overall macroeconomic stability of the state is possible due to several factors."Odisha has the continued benefit of political stability with enlightened political leadership," he said. Though significant progress has been made in reducing poverty, poverty number in Odisha is still high in the national average.

"There is significant improvement in the per capita income, but still it (Odisha) has a long way the commission took a critical view on the state's performance in priority sectors like agriculture, health services and education. Though the State achieved a higher growth rate, often it remains significantly volatile and inconsistency. In order to maintain a higher growth trajectory, the State has to rely upon poverty eradication initiatives and has to go a long way to raise per capita income. In terms of social indicators of progress," Singh said, in spite of making significant progress in many health indices, the state is seriously lagging in some other indices.

Though Odisha's mineral wealth constitute 20 per cent of the national reserve, the state's contribution to the manufacturing sector is very negligible. Odisha is the 16th state the commission has visited so far. It will submit its report to the Centre by the end of this year.