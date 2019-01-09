Home States Odisha

Trade Union strike cripples railway and road traffic

The State Government had announced holiday for educational institutions in view of the strike on Tuesday.

Vehicles remain stranded on NH-16 during the first day of strike by trade unions in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The 48-hour nationwide strike called by trade unions to protest NDA Government’s ‘anti-trade’ policies partially affected normal life across the State but disrupted rail and road traffic on Tuesday.Both BJD and Congress extended support to the strike but refrained from active participation in the protests. Though there was no report of any violence, protesters resorted to forced blockade at many parts of the State. Commercial establishments remained closed for major parts of the day.

At least seven trains were cancelled while 20 more trains were regulated due to 'rail roko' staged by trade union members in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Puri and Paradip.

A large number of passengers were stranded at railway stations due to the blockade of railway tracks.
The situation was no different at bus stands. Public transport was largely affected as buses remained off the road causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Trucks and other heavy vehicles also remained stuck on the road. They were seen lined up on National Highways.

Burning of tyres and picketing by CPI-ML, AIRWO, Mahila Shramik Union and other trade unions blocked the flow of vehicular traffic on NH 16. Prices of essential commodities soared marginally. Petrol was sold at `100 in black. At least 300 agitators were detained in the capital.

In port town of Paradip, trade union activists staged demonstration near five gates of Paradip Port and blocked the road leading to the IOCL refinery. Impact of the strike was also felt in Koraput, Balasore, Sundargarh, Puri, Ganjam and  Kendrapara. The strike, however, remained by and large peaceful, police said.

CITU leader Janardan Pati said the strike  was successful as it evoked spontaneous support from locals, small traders, business establishments and transport bodies. It  will continue in the same way on Wednesday, he said.

During the second day of the strike, schools in Koraput, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts will remain closed. The State Government has asked Collectors to take a call on closure of educational institutions in their respective districts.

Major thoroughfares wore a deserted look as private buses, city buses and auto rickshaws stayed off the road.

In port town of Paradip, trade union activists staged demonstration near five gates of Paradip Port and blocked the road leading to the IOCL refinery. Impact of the strike was also felt in Koraput, Balasore, Sundargarh, Puri, Ganjam and Kendrapara. The strike, however, remained by and large peaceful, police said. CITU leader Janardan Pati said the strike was successful as it evoked spontaneous support from locals, small traders, business establishments and transport bodies. It will continue in the same way on Wednesday, he said.

