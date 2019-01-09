Upward trend in revenue collection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State has exhibited a clear-cut upward movement in major financial indicators like revenue generation and utilisation of budget allocations in different schemes and programmes by the end of third quarter of the current financial year.A review of the fiscal performances of various departments up to December 2018 revealed budget utilisation in different programmes recorded a growth of around 26 per cent with actual expenditure of `39,820 crore.

The total programme expenditure in social sector during this period has grown by 56 per cent over the corresponding period of 2017-18. The actual expenditure was `21,245 crore against the last year’s spending of `13,912 crore. Expenditure in infrastructure sector was `8,513 crore registering a growth of around 3 pc over the corresponding period of last fiscal. Similarly, the total expenditure in agriculture and allied sector has touched `8,201 crore.

The fund utilisation has increased by 4 pc in Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, 41 pc in Fisheries and Animal Resource Development and 23 pc in activities under Cooperation Department.Keeping in tune with the expenditure, total revenue generation has also grown around 19 pc by December-end last year. Revenue collection by December-end 2017-18 was around `25,023 crore which increased to `29,665 crore during the same period in the current financial year.

While the revenue from non-tax sources has increased by 60 pc with a total collection of `8,556 crore, collection from own-tax sources has recorded a growth of 7 pc with mobilisation of `21,109 crore.

The revenue generation from mining royalty and industrial water rate has increased by around 70 pc and 14 pc respectively. Collection from mining royalty has been `7,185 crore against last year’s `4,217 crore up to December-end.

The revenue collection from stamp duty and electricity has also grown by 73 pc with a total collection of `2,309 crore, said Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena.Chief Secretary AP Padhi, who reviewed the financial performance a an all Secretaries meeting here, directed departments to avoid parking of money outside government accounts and asked them to expedite disposal of the old litigations pending in several courts through a special drive.