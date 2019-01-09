Under-trial prisoners on foot worry for residents in Odisha's Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) of Jaleswar sub-jail being regularly taken on foot by police personnel to court through Panchuhata locality in the town has left the residents a worried lot. Residents complained that since the 1.5 km concrete road, which passes through the locality, is too narrow, court vans are unable to reach the sub-jail. Police make the UTPs walk through Panchuhata on the 1.5 km route to the main road where court vans are waiting to pick them up.

“This is a dangerous practice as an UTP may try to escape anytime and can use the residents as hostages,” said a local. A prison official said the authorities have no other option but to take the UTPs on the route to the main road. Senior officials have been apprised of the matter, he added.

Meanwhile, president of Jaleswar bar association Chinmay Das and other senior lawyers Anil Parida, Brajamohan Parida have drawn the district administration’s attention towards the issue and sought steps to ensure that the inmates are picked up in vehicles from the gate of the sub-jail.