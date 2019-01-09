Home States Odisha

Under-trial prisoners on foot worry for residents in Odisha's Baripada

UTPs of Jaleswar sub-jail being regularly taken on foot by police personnel to court through Panchuhata locality in the town has left the residents a worried lot.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

UTP

UTPs being taken on foot through Panchuhata. | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) of Jaleswar sub-jail being regularly taken on foot by police personnel to court through Panchuhata locality in the town has left the residents a worried lot. Residents complained that since the 1.5 km concrete road, which passes through the locality, is too narrow, court vans are unable to reach the sub-jail. Police make the UTPs walk through Panchuhata on the 1.5 km route to the main road where court vans are waiting to pick them up. 

“This is a dangerous practice as an UTP may try to escape anytime and can use the residents as hostages,” said a local. A prison official said the authorities have no other option but to take the UTPs on the route to the main road. Senior officials have been apprised of the matter, he added. 

Meanwhile, president of Jaleswar bar association Chinmay Das and other senior lawyers Anil Parida, Brajamohan Parida have drawn the district administration’s attention towards the issue and sought steps to ensure that the inmates are picked up in vehicles from the gate of the sub-jail. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Under trial prisoners Baripada Odisha UTP Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp