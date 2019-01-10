10 arrested for ransacking woman cricketer’s house

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Ten persons, including eight women, were arrested by Balangir Town Police on Wednesday on charges of assaulting family members of woman cricketer Sarita Meher and ransacking her house.
The accused are Tamato Naik, Anand Behera, Madhavi Patra, Manju Naik, Badakali Patra, Sankari Naik, Kadhi Naik, Surya Naik, Rangila Naik and Archana Naik.

On January 5, a group of miscreants was misbehaving with locals in front of a temple at Teligothpara when Sarita’s father Radheshyam  Meher intervened and tried to stop them. The miscreants along with their accomplices then ransacked his house and manhandled family members. Radheshyam and two others were injured in the attack.

They had lodged a complaint with the local police. A police team lead by SP K Siva Subramani had visited the spot for investigation.

Based on CCTV footage, police arrested the 10 persons. Town Police IIC, Gokulananda Sahu said more arrests will be made in the case.

