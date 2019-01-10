3 injured in boar attack

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three persons were injured in boar attack at Mundapada hamlet under Bhoipali village on Wednesday.The injured are 40-year-old Nirashi Munda, 65-year-old Chaitanya Mirdha and 35-year-old Nilamadhab Munda, all natives of Mundapada under Sambalpur forest division.

The wild animal first attacked Nirashi and when he raised an alarm, the animal moved towards Chaitanya’s farm land and attacked him while he was working. Villagers rushed to the spot and chased the boar away but it again attacked Nilamadhaba while on its way to the forest. The three were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital and the condition of Chaitanya is critical.