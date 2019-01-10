Aspirants galore for Talcher ticket

By Express News Service

TALCHER: With the Assembly polls drawing closer, Talcher constituency is going to be crucial for all three major political parties of the State as each has multiple aspirants vying for a ticket.The seat carries significance as Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan belongs to the place and is BJP’s face in the State.

The election is going to be held against the backdrop of BJD’s decimation in the last panchayat polls. The ruling party had bagged only one out of five zilla parishad seats of the constituency while BJP got four. Observers say strong anti-incumbency factor was one of the reasons behind the poor show of BJD.

The Assembly seat, which comprises 28 panchayats of Talcher and Kaniha blocks, was won by BJD’s Braja Kisore Pradhan in the last election. Pradhan had polled 54,000 votes followed by BJP’s Kalandi Samal who bagged 42,000 votes. Congress candidate Sasmita Behera secured around 12,000 votes and came third.

For BJD in particular, Talcher is going to be a headache as there are many aspirants for party ticket this time. Many feel that Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik will replace sitting MLAs with new faces this time to pre-empt the anti-incumbency factor. The main aspirants include Pallahara MLA Mahesh Sahu, former deputy chief whip Rabi Narayan Pani, Talcher block BJD president Niranjan Pradhan and senior leaders Bijay Biswal and Manas Acharya. Pani was BJD’s MLA from Pallahara in 2009 and was denied party ticket in the last elections.

While Braja’s supporters are confident that he would get the party ticket this time, his detractors ruled out any such possibility due to anti-incumbency factor. Besides, some dissidents are against the legislator getting a party ticket.

From BJP, State secretary of the party Kalandi Samal may get a ticket in all likelihood. Two to three other party functionaries too are believed to be in the race.

Congress has several aspirants too. While Sasmita Behera has shifted to Chhendipada, district working president Gouri Behera is a strong contender though there are other aspirants such as Digambar Garnaik, Raj Kishore Sahu and Keshab Bhutia.