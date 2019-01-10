Home States Odisha

Bid to beat cold proves fatal for woman

As biting cold conditions gripped coastal villages of the district, a woman on Wednesday succumbed to burn injuries which she had sustained while warming herself near a bonfire.

By Express News Service

She was identified as 35-year-old Bani Bhoi of Budapada in Biridi. On Tuesday, Bani had lit a heap of straw and was sitting near it to get respite from cold when her saree came in contact with the fire. She sustained serious burns in the incident.

The woman was rushed to district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. However, she succumbed to her burns.

Meanwhile, intense cold conditions have disrupted normal life in rural areas of the district. The worst hit are the homeless and those living in thatched huts. Farmers and daily wagers are unable to work in fields because of the inclement weather. Villagers are keeping their cattle covered with jute sacks to protect them from the bone-chilling cold.

