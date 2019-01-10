Big farmers, PSUs to be kept out of KALIA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to implement its ambitious Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in a more transparent way, the State Government has asked district collectors to obtain the list of employees working in State and Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

As per the guidelines, Government and PSU employees, retired persons, income tax payers and farmers with big patches of land holding are not eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.

ALSO READ | Clash over Odisha government’s KALIA forms

A senior official said collectors have been intimated to inform PSUs and Central Government offices in their jurisdiction for the exclusion of names of employees from the draft farmers' list. "All districts have been supplied with the standard operating procedure and instructed to submit a daily status report. In case of urgency, photocopies of green form for inclusion of names and red form for the exclusion of names can be utilised," he said.

The list of beneficiaries in first phase under the scheme is available at 6,799 gram panchayats across the State. Farmers not listed can fill the green form and drop it in green box available at respective panchayat office by January 15.

The exclusion of farmers having big land holdings will be made from Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) data basing on the land ownership while the landless farmers will be considered in the third phase.

ALSO READ | What is Kalia scheme and who is eligible to get its benefits?

Farmers have been urged to submit the duly filled green form and ensure that their bank details are correct. The first draft beneficiary list will be finalised after sanitising through red forms, suo motu deletion, income tax exclusion, P-PAS and NFSA data.

The second draft beneficiary list will, however, be prepared from the red forms by sanitising the data through Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) besides the income tax exclusion, P-PAS and NFSA data.

It has been decided that the financial transactions of KALIA will be made through SBI. The nationalised bank will be provided Rs 5 lakh for all transactions upto March.

ALSO READ | Kalia form shortage angers farmers

The Government has also decided to spend around Rs 17 crore for the first round of Peoples Empowerment - Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives (PEETHA) - aimed at creating awareness on the scheme. While Rs 6 crore will be provided to Cooperation Department, Rs 7 crore will be given to Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production towards administrative charges.

Meanwhile, a State-wide Krushak Sampark Abhiyan has been launched by Cooperation Department to reach out to all eligible farmers. On an average, one lakh green forms are being received from each district every day and focus is on ensuring one from each farmer family avails the benefit.

Transparency in scheme