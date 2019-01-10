BJD not to be part of grand alliance: CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the BJD will not be a part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, a grand alliance of opposition parties, to take on the BJP in the next general elections.

“I want to clarify that as far as ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is concerned, our party will not be a part of it. We continue with our policy of equidistance from the Congress and BJP,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

The clarification of the Chief Minister came a day after he sought more time to decide on joining the grand alliance. On Tuesday, when he was asked whether he will be joining the grand alliance in New Delhi, where he had gone to raise farmers issue, the Chief Minister said, “As far as Mahagathbandhan is concerned, we will take some time and think it over.”

He also denied about any Ministry reshuffle after resignation of Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy over his controversial remark on the acquittal of two accused in a gangrape and murder case in the Minister’s Pipili Assembly constituency. “There is no thought on ministry reshuffle,” he said.