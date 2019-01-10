BJP leaders from Mayurbhanj join BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP received a setback in Mayurbhanj district today with party candidate for Rairangpur assembly constituency of Mayurbhanj district in 2009 polls, Kashinath Hembrum, joining the BJD here at the Naveen Nivas in the presence of chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Hembrum was accompanied by hundreds of district level BJP leaders and workers.

The exodus from BJP to BJD has come days after prime minister Narendra Modi visited Baripada on January 5. Mayurbhanj district is considered a stronghold of BJP after it had decimated the ruling BJD in the Zilla Parishad polls in 2017.

Welcoming the BJP leaders and workers to the party, Naveen said that this would help strengthen BJD organisation in Mayurbhanj district. BJD general secretary Debasis Samantray, Mayurbhanj district president and former minister Prabin Chandra Bhanjadeo, party MP Sarojini Hembrum, BJD state secretary Bijay Nayak and several senior leaders were present.