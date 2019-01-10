Cops head for Goa to rescue minor

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A four-member team of district police left for Goa on Wednesday to rescue a minor girl, who had allegedly been sold to the owner of a hotel there more than a year and half back. She has been working in the hotel and the owner’s house since.

The matter came to light after the District Child Welfare Committee was approached by the girl’s grandfather to rescue her. The girl who belongs to Dakshinapasi village of Gondia block, was reportedly taken by two persons Bunu Maharana and Babuli Swain, who had promised her family of making provisions for her proper education there. But she was found to have been sold to the hotel owner.

The girl’s father is in jail on charges of murder. His four children including two sons and as many daughters were looked after by their grandfather in Dakshinapasi village. However, the old man was unable to look after the four children as he worked at a farm house of a retired bureaucrat at Damodarnali village.

Taking advantage of this, Bunu and Babuli, who are known to the girl’s father, hatched a plan to take the minor on the pretext of arranging her residential education. She was taken to Goa and allegedly sold for `50,000.

The girl’s father somehow got an inkling about the incident and sought help of the District Legal Services Authority officials during their visit to jail. The girl’s grandfather then informed the matter to CWC.District child protection officer Anuradha Goswami and paralegal volunteers conducted a probe and it was revealed that the girl was engaged in the hotel as a help. They reported the matter to police.

Police said details of financial transaction between the owner of the hotel and the two brokers are available and more details will be revealed soon. Dhenkanal SP Santosh Kumar Nayak said the team left for Goa on Wednesday and the minor will be rescued soon.