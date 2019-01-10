Home States Odisha

Cops head for Goa to rescue minor

A four-member team of district police left for Goa on Wednesday to rescue a minor girl, who had allegedly been sold to the owner of a hotel there more than a year and half back.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A four-member team of district police left for Goa on Wednesday to rescue a minor girl, who had allegedly been sold to the owner of a hotel there more than a year and half back. She has been working in the hotel and the owner’s house since.

The matter came to light after the District Child Welfare Committee was approached by the girl’s grandfather to rescue her. The girl who belongs to Dakshinapasi village of Gondia block, was reportedly taken by two persons Bunu Maharana and Babuli Swain, who had promised her family of making provisions for her proper education there. But she was found to have been sold to the hotel owner.

The girl’s father is in jail on charges of murder. His four children including two sons and as many daughters were looked after by their grandfather in Dakshinapasi village. However, the old man was unable to look after the four children as he worked at a farm house of a retired bureaucrat at Damodarnali village.

Taking advantage of this, Bunu and Babuli, who are known to the girl’s father, hatched a plan to take the minor on the pretext of arranging her residential education. She was taken to Goa and allegedly sold for `50,000.

The girl’s father somehow got an inkling about the incident and sought help of the District Legal Services Authority officials during their visit to jail. The girl’s grandfather then informed the matter to CWC.District child protection officer Anuradha Goswami and paralegal volunteers conducted a probe and it was revealed that the girl was engaged in the hotel as a help. They reported the matter to police.

Police said details of financial transaction between the owner of the hotel and the two brokers are available and more details will be revealed soon. Dhenkanal SP Santosh Kumar Nayak said the team left for Goa on Wednesday and the minor will be rescued soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp