Crop loss claims farmer

A farmer committed suicide in Ganjam district on Wednesday by consuming poison.

BERHAMPUR: A farmer committed suicide in Ganjam district on Wednesday by consuming poison. He took the extreme step because of crop loss and loan burden.The farmer, identified as N Prakash Reddy of Ratnamalapur under Patapur police limits, was found dead on his farm land. Prakash had allegedly borrowed some money from private lenders and was worried about repaying the same due to crop loss. On Tuesday evening, he left his house and did not return. His body was found on his land on Wednesday by some villagers. Immediately, the police were informed and the body sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Even as Prakash’s family members alleged that he committed suicide due to crop loss, a probe in this regard has been initiated by the local Revenue department. Meanwhile, police said the reason behind the death can be ascertained after report of the postmortem is received.

The is the second farmer suicide in Ganjam district during the current harvest season. Last month, one Sanyasi Swain, a native of Tankachhai village under Purusottampur block, had committed suicide due to crop loss and loan burden. However, the block administration attributed the death to some other reason. 

