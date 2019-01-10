DGCA nod for airport at Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela airport is all set to become Odisha’s third operational airport for commercial flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted licence for commercial operation at the airport, run by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL.

The RSP spokesperson Ramendra Kumar said Rourkela airport received the licence for commercial operation two days back. As of now direct flight operations are planned to connect Rourkela with Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Operation of commercial flights, however, depends on completion of technical formalities involving appointment of airport manager, terminal manager and air traffic control officials by Airport Authority of India (AAI) and supply of fire and security services by the Odisha Government. If everything goes on the expected lines, regular commercial flights would commence from February.

The AAI sources said, airlines for the routes of Jharsuguda and Rourkela would be announced in a couple of days. Air Deccan, Indigo and Spice Jet, are reportedly in the fray for Rourkela route. They are participating in the third bidding for Regional Connectivity Service (RCS)- Udey Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) for the sector.

According to AAI, the Rourkela airport with its present runway orientation and dimension is suitable for operation of ATR-42 type aircraft and the feasibility of extending the runway further is limited to accommodating ATR-72 class aircraft. In March 2016, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had inaugurated the fuelling station at the airport. It has undergone infrastructure development at a cost of `5 crore to meet the DGCA criterion.

Political observers are seeing the development as a breather for Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, months before the 2019 General Elections as commercial flight operations from the steel city is set to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people.