Dist demand gets louder in Padampur

Several villages of the sub-division are located around 160 km away from the district headquarter town.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:25 AM

By Express News Service

BARGARH: THE indefinite stir launched by locals of Padampur demanding district status for the sub-division entered second day on Wednesday.

Under the aegis of Padampur District Formation Action Committee, they had launched the agitation in front of Sub-Collector’s office on Tuesday. Convenor of the committee, Ajit Kumar Satpathy said Padampur is the largest sub-division of Odisha as it comprises of six blocks, as many tehsils, two NACs, 18 revenue inspector  circles and 128 gram panchayats besides, nine police stations and the sub-division fulfils all the criteria to become a district.

Several villages of the sub-division are located around 160 km away from the district headquarter town. “If Padampur is declared a district, the area will witness accelerated development,” Satpathy said.

