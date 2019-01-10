EO delegation visits JSPL plant at Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A delegation of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO), Kolkata chapter visited Odisha’s largest steel plant by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) at Angul on Wednesday.

The delegation were guided by chairman of JSPL Naveen Jindal and co-chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal. During this one-day visit, the delegation, consisting of young business leaders from various reputed business organisations, visited the state-of-the-art mega steel manufacturing facility which includes India’s largest blast furnace and world’s first coal gasification plant for steel making among others. They also got an overview of the modern township andsustainable social development initiatives being implemented by JSPL Foundation under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of the company.

Before starting their plant visit, the delegation visited the Jagannath Temple at Deva Bhoomi, Jindal Nagar followed by a visit to the Iron Making Zone, BoF, Bar Mill, Plate Mill, CGP, DRI and various other units of the plant. The young business leaders of the delegation appreciated JSPL’s mega steel plant for its state-of-the-art facilities, world class technology and products.