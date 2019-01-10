Finance panel praises KALIA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday praised Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme launched by the State Government on New Year eve.

Praising the scheme which is considered to be a better alternative to farm loan waiver, Commission Chairman NK Singh said, “KALIA is the best conceived scheme so far.

The Commission, which discussed KALIA scheme with the State Government, said the challenge before the Government is identification of the beneficiaries. Identification of intended beneficiaries would meet the benchmark of transparency and credibility. If implemented properly, it will immensely benefit the distressed farmers, they added.

In the area of agriculture, Singh said an enormous amount of effort is going into improving lift irrigation and other innovative agriculture practices, but much more needs to be done in terms of crop diversification and improvement of yield of paddy and other crops.

“Since the contribution of primary sector continues to be large, this is an area where I think we would be happier to see much greater and more significant progress,” he added.Noting that Odisha is on a high growth trajectory, Singh said, “It will be the Commission’s endeavour to try and strengthen the State’s efforts for long-term sustained development and well-balanced economic growth which enables Odisha’s comparative factor advantages to be fully realised in terms of downstream manufacturing activity and job creation capabilities. The augmentation of agricultural sector will have a very important role to play,” he added.

Acknowledging that disasters continued to be very challenging, the Commission said the State has earned global praise for the success it achieved in minimising adverse effects on infrastructure and human life.

He said the State Government has placed some specific proposals before the Commission on strengthening the disaster mitigation strategy, disaster prevention strategy and disaster management in general, including the amounts of resources made available for State Disaster Management Funds. “We will look at these proposals in a constructive spirit,” he assured.

Phase 1 deadline extended

The first phase deadline for submission of application form for enrolment in KALIA scheme has been extended till January 15. A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while reviewing implementation of the scheme on Wednesday. The decision came after many villages complained that eligible farmers have not been able to register due to unavailability of application forms at panchayat offices.