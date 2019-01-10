Granting Special Category status out of our ambit, says Finance panel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday brushed aside the State Government’s demand for Special Category status to Odisha, stating the issue was out of its ambit.“Grant of Special Category status to States is not included in the Terms of Reference of the Finance Commission. We will not like to comment one way or the other on an issue which is not in our purview,” said Chairman of the Finance Commission N K Singh.

In his presentation to the Finance Commission, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had made a strong plea for grant of special category status to Odisha, which is a frequent victim of natural disaster and Central neglect.

The State Government submitted a memorandum seeking a special package to Odisha and increasing sharing pattern of Centrally-sponsored schemes from 60:40 to 90:10 along with projections for revenue deficit in the pre-devolution statistics. It had also sought extension of GST compensation for another 10 years.

“The GST Council is the appropriate forum for taking up the compensation demand. We will examine the other issues submitted in the memorandum”, Singh said.

Responding to the CM’s demand for increasing tax devolution from 42 per cent to 50 per cent, Singh averred it was a core concern of the Commission. The Commission hopes to get the detailed submission of the Central Government in this connection within a month. The financial projection of the Centre will enable the Commission to finalise how resources will be distributed among States.

On the issue of fiscal autonomy being raised by the Chief Minister from time to time, the latest in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Chairman said fiscal autonomy is guaranteed in the Constitution itself. But fiscal autonomy pursued by unconditional transfer of resources needs a kind of framework which will be acceptable to the demand and should be considered more carefully, he stated.

The Finance Commission lauded the State for its prudent fiscal management. The debt to State’s gross domestic products (GDP) number, which is around 20 per cent, is within the parameters of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.Similarly, the State is within the permissible limit so far as fiscal deficit is concerned. The overall macro economic stability of the State has been enabled by several factors. “Odisha has continued to benefit from political stability with enlightened leadership,” Singh said.

The Commission, however, marked with concern several areas where the State was lagging. It took a critical view on the State’s performance in priority sectors like agriculture, health services and education.

Despite significant progress in poverty reduction, Odisha is still higher than the national average. Per capita income has grown but it still has a long way to go. Though the State has achieved high growth rate, it continues to be significantly volatile and inconsistent.

He pointed out that Odisha’s mineral wealth constitutes 72 per cent of the national reserve, still the State’s contribution to the manufacturing sector is very negligible.Odisha is the 16th State the commission has visited so far. It will submit its report to the Centre by the end of this year.