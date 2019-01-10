Home States Odisha

Guv calls for strict steps to combat  human trafficking

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said no efforts should be spared to eliminate, efface and demolish the elements behind the menace of human trafficking.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said no efforts should be spared to eliminate, efface and demolish the elements behind the menace of human trafficking.Inaugurating the one-day State-level conference on human trafficking organised by the Crime Branch here, the Governor said while police have rescued many victims  from the clutches of human traffickers, these anti-social elements should be dealt with stringently.

Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma said human trafficking is a cause of concern in which both children and adults are getting trapped.“Odisha Police has established 37 anti-human trafficking units across the State to deal with the issue and facilitate victims for rescue and rehabilitation,” Dr Sharma said and added that a dedicated women helpline, having toll free number 181, has been introduced to help women and minor girls in distress.

Commissioner-cum-Director of Mission Shakti, Women and Child Development department Sujata R Karthikeyan said reports suggest that internationally, about 51 per cent identified victims were women and 28 per cent were children. The State has a strong network of women self-help groups (WSHGs) having 70 lakh empowered members.

As they are involved in community works, these leaders can be engaged at different levels in prevention, rescue and rehabilitation process. A standard protocol can be developed in this regard, she added. Among others, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat, former DGP PM Nayar and Prajwala founder Sunitha Krishnan also spoke in technical sessions. Over 150 police officers, public prosecutors and officials of Mission Shakti, Women and Child Development Department were present.

The Governor released a study report on human trafficking prepared by Odisha Police and Sambalpur University with financial support from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.The study was conducted to derive measures for tackling the menace. The report has suggested to enhance police intelligence, identify locations vulnerable to trafficking and sensitise communities about the issue. At least 321 men and 254 women were rescued between 2015 and 2017. Similarly, 210 minor boys and 217 minor girls were rescued during the same period.

