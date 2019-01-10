Incentive for oil palm cultivation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a bid to push oil palm cultivation, the State Government has decided to provide incentives for purchase of seedlings and setting up processing units besides reimbursing the cost of transportation, up to the oil seed collection centres.

Oil palm is one of the fastest growing agricultural crops as it is a highly productive. Palm oil is not only cheap but also extremely versatile and put to diverse uses as biofuel, lubricant and cooking oil. It is also used as an additive in food and cosmetic industries.

Of an area of 16637.159 hectare put under cultivation, so far crop in 10162.46 ha has survived. Now, the State Government has identified 63,500 ha as feasible for oil palm cultivation in eight districts.As per the suggestions of Department of Fruit Science and Horticulture Technology, OUAT, the Directorate of Horticulture has decided to focus on expansion of area in Rayagada, Bargarh, Nayagarh, Boudh, Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts in a cluster approach.

Director of Horticulture Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya said farmers in Bargarh, Boudh, Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj districts are performing well as the State has recorded 10 times production of palm oil seeds in the last one decade.

“The production was 6701.87 tonne in 2017-18 against 524.27 tonne in 2008-09. Since the gestation period for the crop is four years, we have planned to extend incentives to encourage more farmers to take up the crop,” he said.

As per the decision, Rs 10 per seedling will be provided to farmers as transportation assistance and Rs 700 per tonne for transportation of oil seeds up to collection centre.

The State has also been providing Rs 8,509 as subsidy per ha for plantation and 50 per cent subsidy on cutter for harvesting besides Rs 5,000 each for maintenance of crops and intercropping.This apart, the Centre has also approved subsidy amounting to Rs 2 crore for establishment of oil palm processing unit of five tonne per hour by cooperative sectors or government recognised farmers’ associations.

While drip irrigation has been mandatory in the palm fields as it is a highly water intensive crop, suitable clusters will be identified in a planned manner to make it successful.“All deputy directors and assistant directors of horticulture have been instructed to appoint a nodal officer to facilitate area expansion and coordinate with oil palm companies for successful implementation of the programme,” Upadhaya said.

Area under coverage

16637 ha put under cultivation, crop in 10162.46 ha survived

63,500 ha identified in eight districts for oil palm cultivation

Expansion plans in Rayagada, Bargarh, Nayagarh, Boudh, Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj dists

Rs 10 per seedling as transportation assistance

Rs 700 per tonne for transportation of oil seeds up to collection centre