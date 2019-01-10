Joint sailing expedition flagged off

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A joint Army Air Defence and Indian Navy sailing expedition was flagged off from Gopalpur Port by Lt Gen Satinder Singh, AVSM, Commandant, Army Air Defence College on Wednesday.

The expedition is being held to mark the 25th anniversary of Corps of Army Air Defence. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Singh conveyed his best wishes to the participants and emphasised on the significance of such joint training activities within the armed forces and their contribution in developing a sense of camaraderie and brotherhood between the two services.

The sailing team comprising one officer and three other ranks from Army Air Defence College and two sailors, including an officer from Indian Navy, will cover around 484 km in the Bay of Bengal. The expedition was flagged off from Visakhapatanam on January 6 by Vice-Admiral MS Power, AVSM, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command. After reaching Gopalpur Port, the team left for Visakhapatanam on Wednesday.