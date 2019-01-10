Man held for kidnapping minor boy

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Kuchinda police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth, Niranjan Sunani, on charges of kidnapping a minor boy, Sahil Nayak.The 11-year-old had managed to escape from Sunani’s clutches on Tuesday. The accused belongs to Kalopada under Kuchinda police limits.

Sahil, who belongs to Badibahal under Mahulpali police limits, studies in Class V at a private school in Subarnapali under Kuchinda police limits. He was staying in his uncle’s house at Gundruchuna. On Sunday, he had gone to Sodenmal village to play badminton with his friend. While returning, the accused, who was on a motorcycle, told Sahil that he would drop him in his village.

He, however, kidnapped the boy and demanded `1 lakh ransom from Sahil’s uncle, Ajit Naik. Ajit lodged a complaint with Kuchinda police and while investigation was on, Sahil managed to escape.IIC of Kuchinda police station, Prakash Karna, said Sahil reached Mahalingkudar under Jamankira police limits after escaping from the clutches of the kidnapper.After getting information about the boy from villagers, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.