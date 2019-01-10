Man held for murder

BHUBANESWAR:Badagada police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing a person over past enmity.The accused has been identified as Jitu Ranjan Khatei of Adhei Khala basti in BJB Nagar here.
On May 27, Khatei had attacked Lochan Das with a sharp weapon and the latter was admitted to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Later, Lochan’s father Balaram had lodged an FIR with Badagada police who the accused on Wednesday from Kalpana area. He was forwarded to a court.
