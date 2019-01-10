‘Mo Gelha Jhia’ to bridge Ganjam sex ratio divide

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to narrow down the widening gap in child sex ratio in Ganjam, the district administration is all set to launch ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’ on January 14.Under the programme, a first of its kind in the country, the administration will celebrate birthday of every girl born in the district. The celebration will be held in each fortnight of every month after the dates are fixed by the panchayat officer concerned. Gaon Kalyan Samiti, Asha and Anganwadi workers will collect details of all female births. On a fixed date, they will reach the house of the newborn along with girl students to distribute sweets and handover a citation of the administration.

In a review meeting held at here on Wednesday, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed that ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’ will start from January 14. The newborn girl and her parents will be felicitated with a baby kit, flower bouquet, sweets and certificate. Besides, a bank account will be opened in the name of the newborn under Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana, he said.

The Collector requested the public to come forward and assist the administration in smooth implementation of the programme. He also hoped that all employees of the district administration will contribute money as per their capacity for the programme. The donation money will be deposited in bank accounts of the newborns.

To celebrate the birthday of newborn girls, Kulange directed officials to organise 10 programmes each in all the blocks and urban local bodies. The number of such programmes in Berhampur Municipal Corporation areas and Chhatrapur has been fixed at 50.

Despite numerous schemes and programmes, the district administration has not been able to improve the child sex ratio which is below the State average. To bridge the sex ratio gap, the then Ganjam Collector Dr Krishan Kumar had launched a programme ‘Leaders of Daughters’ in 2013.

Due to sustained efforts, the sex ratio at birth in the district rose to 869 females against 1000 males in 2017 from 790 females in 2013. However, the district’s ratio still remains lower than the State average of 921 females against 1000 males.

3.47 lakh applications for KALIA scheme

Applications of sharecroppers, small farmers and construction labourers for benefits under KALIA scheme would be considered favourably, said Kulange. So far, 3.47 lakh applications for assistance under KALIA have been received by the district administration. After verification of land furnished by the applicants, genuine applications would be considered. Residents of urban areas, where land is costly, will not be included in the beneficiary list, he added.

22 villages to get `5 lakh for PEETHA

Meanwhile, all 22 villages in the district, which organised PEETHA programmes successfully, would receive `5 lakh each to construct Misson Shakti building, a library or community hall.Under PEETHA, the public will be educated in details about the benefits of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Sunetra, Ama LED, Madhubabu Pension, MNERGS, land to landless families and KALIA schemes. By the end of January, a mega Krushak Mela would be held at Chhatrapur, he said.Around 25,000 farmers of the district would receive agriculture equipment in the Mela.