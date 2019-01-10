Home States Odisha

No uniforms for students in govt-run schools

Students of State Government run schools in Malkangiri are yet to get uniforms even as six months have passed since commencement of the 2018-19 academic session.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Students of State Government run schools in Malkangiri are yet to get uniforms even as six months have passed since commencement of the 2018-19 academic session. The uniforms should have been supplied in July and August.

In 2017, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that the Government would provide free uniforms to students of both BPL and APL categories in State-run schools. Prior to that, only students belonging to BPL category received uniforms. Under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), `600 is spent to provide two pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes with socks to each student of primary and upper primary schools.

According to reports, 1,08,000 students of 13,064 government-run primary and upper primary schools including 52,980 students under BPL category were supposed to get uniforms in the current academic session.

Sources said while there was a delay in providing funds, `6.5 crore was sanctioned under SSA in November for procurement of uniforms in the district.SSA District Project Coordinator, Manas Kumar Jena said the uniforms were to be distributed to students by December 15 but they have not been procured by all the block education officers (BEOs) due to lack of clarity on rate and quality of the uniforms. He has directed the BEOs to supply the uniforms to students by January 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp