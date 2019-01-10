No uniforms for students in govt-run schools

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Students of State Government run schools in Malkangiri are yet to get uniforms even as six months have passed since commencement of the 2018-19 academic session. The uniforms should have been supplied in July and August.

In 2017, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that the Government would provide free uniforms to students of both BPL and APL categories in State-run schools. Prior to that, only students belonging to BPL category received uniforms. Under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), `600 is spent to provide two pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes with socks to each student of primary and upper primary schools.

According to reports, 1,08,000 students of 13,064 government-run primary and upper primary schools including 52,980 students under BPL category were supposed to get uniforms in the current academic session.

Sources said while there was a delay in providing funds, `6.5 crore was sanctioned under SSA in November for procurement of uniforms in the district.SSA District Project Coordinator, Manas Kumar Jena said the uniforms were to be distributed to students by December 15 but they have not been procured by all the block education officers (BEOs) due to lack of clarity on rate and quality of the uniforms. He has directed the BEOs to supply the uniforms to students by January 26.