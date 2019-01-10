Home States Odisha

Obscene video circulation sees a spurt

Circulation of obscene videos and pictures of local girls on social media has witnessed a rise in Jagatsinghpur and Paradip areas.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Circulation of obscene videos and pictures of local girls on social media has witnessed a rise in Jagatsinghpur and Paradip areas.With failed love affairs becoming the order of the day, intimate videos of young boys and girls are being regularly uploaded and made viral on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

On Tuesday, mother of a 24-year-old woman in Nuagada lodged a complaint with Paradip Lock police accusing a 28-year-old youth of the same village of uploading as many as 54 obscene videos of her daughter. The accused had allegedly developed a relationship with the woman. However later, she refused to continue the relationship due to pressure from her family members. The youth, humiliated by the woman’s decision, uploaded her nude videos on social media in revenge, the FIR stated.

Paradip Lock IIC  Bharat Kumar Behera said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. “We have asked the victim to produce her cell phone and investigation is on. The accused is absconding, he added.

In October last year, a 16-year-old college girl had committed suicide in Rangiagada within Abhyachandpur police limits after her obscene photos were uploaded on social media by her boyfriend from the same locality. The accused did this in revenge after the victim refused to enter into a relationship with him. Police arrested the accused after the girl’s father lodged a compliant in this regard.

Similarly in February last year, 27-year-old Sagar Lenka of Endarpal in Raghunathpur and Nityananda Mohanty of Tihudi village in Balikuda were arrested by police for allegedly circulating obscene photos of girls on social media. In an act of revenge, the duo uploaded the photos on social media after the girls broke off with them.Sources said many such cases go unreported as the victims prefer to remain silent for fear of public stigma.

