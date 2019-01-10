Home States Odisha

Odisha to host C’wealth TT meet

Odisha’s romance with major international sporting events continues.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha’s romance with major international sporting events continues. Happy with the unprecedented success of 80th National Senior Table Tennis Championships at Cuttack, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Wednesday announced that the State would host the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in July.

The announcement came even as ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal made history by becoming nine-time national champion eclipsing the record of Kamlesh Mehta.“Expressing their satisfaction over the infrastructure, the federation praised the efforts of Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) in organising the tournament and setting a new standard for conducting national events,” president of OSSTA LN Gupta said. The Commonwealth TT Championships will be held from July 17 to 22.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter to thank the Federation for appreciating the organisation of Senior National & Inter-State TT Championships. “#Odisha is delighted to host the next Commonwealth TT Championships from 17-22 July, 2019,” he said.

Altogether, 600 paddlers, including 250 women, participated in the six-day tournament during which 3,408 matches, including 2,128 individual and 1,280 team, were held, Gupta said. The event had 179 officials, including 67 technical staff.

