Rare bird sighted in Bhitarkanika

A rare Long-billed plover (Charadrius Placidus) has been sighted at Bhitarkanika National Park by forest officials and ornithologists.

KENDRAPARA: A rare Long-billed plover (Charadrius Placidus) has been sighted at Bhitarkanika National Park by forest officials and ornithologists.The bird was sighted during the recent annual bird census, said noted ornithologist and deputy director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) S Balachandran.  Long-billed plover is a bird species of Charadriidae family. It  is an East Asian bird, with a known distribution from Ussuri in Southeastern Siberia, Russia through North Korea and Japan to Central China. The species has breeding population in Central China, Southeastern Siberia, Northeastern China and North Korea.

It was first sighted in Bhitarkanika during the avian census on Sunday. Two   young ornithologists, Saswat Pati and his brother Sourava Pati, sighted and clicked photographs of the rare bird at Satabhaya within the park on January 6, said Balachandran.

The  Long-billed plover is found on the riverine shingle beds below the town of Rupa in Arunachal Pradesh. It is also found in countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and  Brunei.International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has categorised and evaluated  Long-billed plover and has listed it as of ‘least concern’. “Habitat loss due to agriculture extension and human development, hunting, collision with any kind of wires, disturbances by fishermen and poachers, are important causes for decline of the species,” informed Balachandran.

