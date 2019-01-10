Home States Odisha

State plea to RMRC for research hub

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a step towards strengthening the drive for elimination of malaria, the Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena urged Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) to set up a research hub in the State towards achieving this target.

Inaugurating the 14th International Conference on vectors and vector-borne diseases organised by RMRC and National Academy of Vector Borne Diseases (NAVBD) here on Wednesday, Jena said RMRC should take leadership in supporting the State in its endeavour to eradicate the vector-borne diseases.

The burden of Non Communicable Diseases (NCD), he said, is increasing due to epidemiological transition and the risk of vector-borne diseases can never be underestimated. “Malaria is considered biggest challenge in the State as almost all 46 million people are at risk although 22 districts are highly endemic. Our flagship programme ‘Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana’ has been playing an important role in reducing malaria burden,” Jena said.

Highlighting that Odisha has achieved a record 84 per cent decline in malaria cases in one year drawing commendation from the WHO, Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda said Odisha’s contribution to the nation’s milestone on global platform is significant.

“The Centre has also strongly recommended to follow our strategy as a model. We need to work collectively to maintain the declining trend and achieve the elimination goal by 2030,” Dr Meherda said.     
Fomer Director of ICMR Prof NK Ganguli, RMRC Director Dr Sanghamitra Pati and president of NAVBD Prof AP Dash also spoke. More than 500 delegates from the country and USA, UK, Portugal and Nigeria are attending the three-day event.

