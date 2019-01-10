Home States Odisha

‘Tackling farm crisis priority for Cong’

Congress workers taking out a rally at Mahanga in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tackling agrarian distress will be the top priority of the Congress if it is voted to power in the Assembly polls, expected to be held this year, said OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday.
Addressing a public meeting at Kuanpal in Mahanga, Patnaik said a special five-year-term package would be provided for development of framers and agricultural sectors.

Beside waiving crop loans and enhancing the support price of paddy, the Congress will provide irrigation facility to farmers throughout year. Solar pump sets would be provided to farmers in the absence of irrigation facility. The amount of old age, widow and disability pension will be enhanced from `300 and `500 to `1000 and `1,500 respectively, he added.

Stating that both the Central and State governments have failed to curb the growing unemployment problem in Odisha, Patnaik said the Congress would create massive employment opportunities if it is voted to power.

“The State’s loan burden during the Congress regime was at `18,000 crore and now, the debt is going to cross `93,000 crore during the 19 years of BJD rule,” said Patnaik.

The OPCC president, however, cleared the air by declaring that a new face from Congress will represent Mahanga in the coming Assembly polls.

Among others, OPPC working president Chiranjib Biswal, Salepur MLA Prakash Behera, AICC general secretary G Rudra Raju and local leader Debendra Sahu. However, veteran Congress leader SK Matlub Alli skipped the meeting.

