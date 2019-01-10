Trade union strike hits bank services

By Express News Service

Banking services were affected across Malkangiri district on the second day of two-day general strike.

All the private and public sector banks remained closed. Besides, there was no cash in the ATMs. Shops and business establishments were open and a few buses were seen plying in Malkangiri and the State Highway between Malkangiri and Jeypore. In Koraput too, markets remained open and vehicular traffic was normal. However, bus services were affected.

The bandh unions evoked mixed response in Berhampur. In Keonjhar district, the nationwide strike threw life out of gear, particulary in mining areas.All government offices, business establishments, educational institutions and banks remained closed. Similarly, the strike affected coal mining operations in Angul.