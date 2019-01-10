Home States Odisha

TU strike disrupts transport services on second day too

Thousands of passengers were put to inconvenience as a number of trains were stranded for hours.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters walk in search of public transport during the strike in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Road and train services continued to be disrupted while normal life was partially affected across Odisha on the second day of 48-hour nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions on Wednesday.

Thousands of passengers were put to inconvenience as a number of trains were stranded for hours. Those include Garib Rath at Bhubaneswar, Puri-Rourkela passenger at Athagarh, Puri-Howrah passenger and Baripada Express at Balasore, Palasa-Bhubaneswar passenger at Berhampur.

Three trains - Puri-Howrah Satabdi Express, Puri-Cuttack-Puri Passenger and Cuttack-Berhmapur-Cuttack Passenger were cancelled, while Puri-Gunupur-Puri passenger was partially cancelled between Puri and Berhmapur and Berhmapur-Gunupur from both the directions, East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said. Passengers were also stranded in bus stands at many places including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Baripada, Balasore, Rourkela and Sundargarh. Schools, colleges and educational institutions remained closed in most of the districts. Bank services were also affected for the second day.

The agitators continued their protest in front of Central government offices as well as Central Public Sector Undertakings across the State, including Rourkela Steel Plant and IOCL refinery at Paradip. Local business and movement of two-wheelers and private vehicles, however, remained unaffected during the day. Small vendors also carried out their business as usual. In Bhubaneswar, private and city buses, taxis, trucks and other commercial vehicles stayed off the road for second day.

Although there was no protest on major roads and thoroughfares, agitating activists organised rally and raised slogans against the alleged ‘anti-labour’ policies of Centre near Station Square. Passengers at Bhubaneswar railway station and Baramunda bus stand remained stranded for hours. City bus service too was also disrupted.

Impact of the bandh was less compared to Tuesday as small traders and vendors did business as usual. However, petrol pumps major shopping complexes, malls and business establishments remained shut.
Normal life was also affected in Cuttack as hundreds of buses remained stranded at Badambadi bus stand. Business at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar in Cuttack was also affected though shops remained open.
“Our strike has been successful on the second day. People have supported us in our fight against the anti-labour policies of the Centre,” said state General Secretary of AITUC, Sauribandhu Kar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp