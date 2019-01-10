TU strike disrupts transport services on second day too

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Road and train services continued to be disrupted while normal life was partially affected across Odisha on the second day of 48-hour nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions on Wednesday.

Thousands of passengers were put to inconvenience as a number of trains were stranded for hours. Those include Garib Rath at Bhubaneswar, Puri-Rourkela passenger at Athagarh, Puri-Howrah passenger and Baripada Express at Balasore, Palasa-Bhubaneswar passenger at Berhampur.

Three trains - Puri-Howrah Satabdi Express, Puri-Cuttack-Puri Passenger and Cuttack-Berhmapur-Cuttack Passenger were cancelled, while Puri-Gunupur-Puri passenger was partially cancelled between Puri and Berhmapur and Berhmapur-Gunupur from both the directions, East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said. Passengers were also stranded in bus stands at many places including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Baripada, Balasore, Rourkela and Sundargarh. Schools, colleges and educational institutions remained closed in most of the districts. Bank services were also affected for the second day.

The agitators continued their protest in front of Central government offices as well as Central Public Sector Undertakings across the State, including Rourkela Steel Plant and IOCL refinery at Paradip. Local business and movement of two-wheelers and private vehicles, however, remained unaffected during the day. Small vendors also carried out their business as usual. In Bhubaneswar, private and city buses, taxis, trucks and other commercial vehicles stayed off the road for second day.

Although there was no protest on major roads and thoroughfares, agitating activists organised rally and raised slogans against the alleged ‘anti-labour’ policies of Centre near Station Square. Passengers at Bhubaneswar railway station and Baramunda bus stand remained stranded for hours. City bus service too was also disrupted.

Impact of the bandh was less compared to Tuesday as small traders and vendors did business as usual. However, petrol pumps major shopping complexes, malls and business establishments remained shut.

Normal life was also affected in Cuttack as hundreds of buses remained stranded at Badambadi bus stand. Business at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar in Cuttack was also affected though shops remained open.

“Our strike has been successful on the second day. People have supported us in our fight against the anti-labour policies of the Centre,” said state General Secretary of AITUC, Sauribandhu Kar.