‘Aahar’ dumped in Sambalpur

Lunch for at least 1,500 people, which was supposed to be served at Aahar centres in different parts of the city on Wednesday, was dumped on Thursday. 

Published: 11th January 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The food was wasted as people did not turn up at the Aahar centres due to the general strike.   Collector, Samarth Verma has ordered an inquiry by Deputy Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Sudhansu Kumar Bhoi into the incident and explain why no alternative arrangement was made to distribute the food among poor people. Bhoi will submit his report on Friday.

Locals saw workers of Manna Trust, managing the Aahar centres, dumping the food at Durgapali dumping yard and informed officials concerned. There are five Aahar centres in the city and lunch is prepared for at least 4,800 people every day.   

