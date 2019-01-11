Home States Odisha

BJD to fight Lok Sabha polls on its own: Naveen Patnaik

While participating in an interactive programme of India Today's Mind Rocks, 2019, Patnaik indicated that the same agrarian distress will play a key role in the upcoming elections in the country.

Published: 11th January 2019 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday said the BJD would fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on its own and identified rising fuel prices, growing agrarian distress and unemployment as three major issues which will dominate the elections.

Soon after the poll results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the four-time Odisha chief minister had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party lost for ignoring farmers' plight and not implementing the M S Swaminathan Committee recommendation.

While participating in an interactive programme of India Today's Mind Rocks, 2019, Patnaik indicated that the same agrarian distress will play a key role in the upcoming elections in the country.

READ: BJD not to be part of grand alliance: CM

"Rising fuel prices, growing agrarian distress and unemployment are the three major issues to dominate the 2019 general elections," he said.

To a question, Patnaik said his regional party would fight the elections on its own.

Though the Biju Janata Dal was in alliance with the BJP and shared power with the saffron party in the state from 2000 to 2009, he reiterated the decision to maintain equidistance from both the national parties.

Patnaik Wednesday had made it clear that his party would not become a part of the 'mahagathbandhan', a grand alliance at the national level to oppose the BJP and the Modi government in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Keeping in mind the interest of the farmers, who form a sizeable chunk of the electorate, Patnaik, a fortnight ago, had launched the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme to address their problems.

The BJD government refused to join the Congress bandwagon and declare farm loan waiver and instead announced Rs 10,183 crore KALIA scheme to provide assistance to farmers.

Taking the BJD's demand for hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Delhi, Patnaik also led partymen at a sit-in in the national capital.

The BJD has been slamming the Narendra Modi government for not keeping its promises made during the 2014 polls.

While replying to a question on his attempt to retain chief ministership for the fifth time in a row, Patnaik said: "We have consistently followed up on our development and welfare programmes. We make promises and keep them.

"The assembly elections in Odisha are also due along with the Lok Sabha polls. To young and first time voters, Patnaik said: "My message will be to look very carefully at all your priorities, then political manifestos and see which ones you believe in the most and then cast your precious vote."

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp