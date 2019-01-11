Home States Odisha

Chakulia-Budhamara rly  line survey starts

The railway line will provide an interchange option in addition to the existing Kharagpur-Tatanagar route.  

Published: 11th January 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the survey team at the project site in Baripada | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A seven-member team of South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday started preliminary survey of the 52-km Chakulia-Budhamara railway line which, when laid, will reduce the distance between Puri and Delhi by around 150 km. The railway line will provide an interchange option in addition to the existing Kharagpur-Tatanagar route.  

Earlier, a team led by Executive Engineer (Construction) SER Kharagpur Division SP Tripathy had inspected the line. The report of the survey will be submitted to General Manager of SER, said district unit leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Kalinga Keshari Jena. 

The project got a push after Bijay Hansda, MP of Rajmahal Lok Sabha Constituency and Kunal Sarangi, MLA of Baharagora in Jharkhand met Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on January 2 to apprise him of the need for rail connectivity between Budhamara and Chakulia which has been a long-standing demand of people of Jharkhand. Goyal had ordered the GM of SER to start survey of the 52-km line and submit the report.

Jena said, survey of the line was conducted eight years ago but was put on hold after Rail Vikas Nigam Limited raised objections, terming it financially non-viable. In 2008, the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had sanctioned survey for the project and also made a budget allocation. Sarangi, who also met the survey team, told Jena that commencement of the survey is indication of the fact that Railway Ministry has taken it up on a priority basis. Goyal is believed to have told Sarangi that the Centre has decided to link Howrah-Mumbai main line with Rupsa-Bangiriposi line through the proposed Chakulia-Budhamara railway line.

The Baharagora legislator had raised the issue during the winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly after which the State Government had written a letter to Railway Board chairman Ashwini Lohani on December 26.

Meanwhile, a member of the survey team visited Baripada Sub-Registrar office for reporting on benchmark valuation of land to be acquired for the proposed railway link. While 70 percent land is in Jharkhand, 30 percent is in Mayurbhanj district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp