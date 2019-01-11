Home States Odisha

Farmers protest paddy purchase delay

Farmers of the district hit the streets on Thursday protesting delay in procurement and lifting of paddy. They blocked major roads including the state highways by placing paddy bags on them.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Activists of Adivasi Samaj Mahasangha staging road blockade on Malkangiri-Balimela road at Korukonda on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Farmers of the district hit the streets on Thursday protesting delay in procurement and lifting of paddy. They blocked major roads including the state highways by placing paddy bags on them.
The farmers alleged that they have been stranded at the mandis with their produce for the last 20 days as the procurement process was yet to begin despite being announced a month back.

Vehicular traffic was affected on  the Malkangiri-Jeypore State Highway at Padmagiri and Mathili, Malkangiri-Balimela road at Korukonda and Pottrel,  Malkangiri -Motu road at Kalimela and Balimela -Jeypore road at Kudmulgumma as the protestors under the District Adivasi Samaj Mahasangha resorted to the blockade.

Mahasangha president Ghenu Muduli said the farmers had brought their paddy produce to mandis last month for procurement but the Large Area Multi-purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) officials are yet to purchase and lift the stock. The farmers have thus been forced to stay back at the procurement centres to guard the grains. 

He alleged that LAMPS officials are not procuring paddy and tagged millers are not lifting the stock citing low quality. “Farmers have been waiting at the mandis for the last 20 days for procurement”, he said.
Chitrakonda SDPO Manas Barik, District Civil Supply Officer Abhimanyu Mohanty rushed to Korukonda and tried to pacify the agitating farmers. The blockade was withdrawn after he assured farmers at Korukonda to procure and lift paddy from all the mandis within three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp