Home States Odisha

Four convicted for bid to murder HIV+ couple

The accused wanted Bijay to drive out his son and daughter-in-law from the village as they feared that the disease may spread. But when he refused, they assaulted all the three in front of his house. 

Published: 11th January 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Civil judge (senior division) and assistant sessions judge, Kujang Abhilash Senapati on Thursday convicted four persons of Khurant in Erasama for ostracising and attempting to kill an HIV positive couple and their father.

The four convicts, Deepak  Pal, Arati Pal, Jayanti Pal and Gita Pradhan, had attacked  Bijay Pal, his HIV positive son and daughter-in-law in August, 2016 when the latter refused to leave Khurant village. 

The accused wanted Bijay to drive out his son and daughter-in-law from the village as they feared that the disease may spread. But when he refused, they assaulted all the three in front of his house. 
The couple and Bijay sustained injuries in the attack.

Later, Bijay’s daughter-in-law lodged an FIR with Erasama police following which a case was registered against the accused under Sections 294, 323, 307, 354, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Adjudicating the case, judge Senapati sentenced Deepak to one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of `1,000. Unable to pay the fine will result in another month of imprisonment. 

Similarly, Arati, Jayanti and Gita were awarded jail terms of six months and a fine of `1,000.
The court also directed the State Government to provide compensation to the couple and their family members who sustained injuries in the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp