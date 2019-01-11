Four convicted for bid to murder HIV+ couple

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Civil judge (senior division) and assistant sessions judge, Kujang Abhilash Senapati on Thursday convicted four persons of Khurant in Erasama for ostracising and attempting to kill an HIV positive couple and their father.

The four convicts, Deepak Pal, Arati Pal, Jayanti Pal and Gita Pradhan, had attacked Bijay Pal, his HIV positive son and daughter-in-law in August, 2016 when the latter refused to leave Khurant village.

The accused wanted Bijay to drive out his son and daughter-in-law from the village as they feared that the disease may spread. But when he refused, they assaulted all the three in front of his house.

The couple and Bijay sustained injuries in the attack.

Later, Bijay’s daughter-in-law lodged an FIR with Erasama police following which a case was registered against the accused under Sections 294, 323, 307, 354, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Adjudicating the case, judge Senapati sentenced Deepak to one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of `1,000. Unable to pay the fine will result in another month of imprisonment.

Similarly, Arati, Jayanti and Gita were awarded jail terms of six months and a fine of `1,000.

The court also directed the State Government to provide compensation to the couple and their family members who sustained injuries in the attack.