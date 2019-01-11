In CM’s home dist, farmers let down by Agri officials

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik may have taken the fight of farmers to Delhi but irresponsible agriculture officials are not only letting him down but also sending farmers back in Ganjam - the district he represents - to the brink.

N Prakash Reddy, a farmer of Ratnamalapur under Sanakhemundi block, is believed to have ended his life after faulty assessment of crop damage by district agriculture officials. Reddy was found dead in his farm field on Wednesday and prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide though exact reason is still being ascertained by police. His is not the only case where farmers have been served a raw deal.

Across the district, lapses in assessment and subsequent disbursal of compensation have left farmers high and dry as many sustained losses due to cyclone Titli and subsequent rains. Janardhan Odia, a farmer of Chikiti block’s Sorolo village, alleges that revenue officials prepared crop loss report arbitrarily which is why many farmers have been deprived of compensation.

“Despite district administration’s directive, affected farmers were excluded from beneficiary list due to faulty assessment of crop loss,” he pointed out. As per guidelines, affected farmers are eligible for a compensation of `13,500 per hectare. “However, due to alleged erroneous assessment, those possessing less than one acre were given `13,500 as compensation while others who own one hectare received `8,500,” said Sarat Panda, a native of Tanhar village in Seragada block. He alleged the crop loss report was prepared in a hurry as a result of which the figures were fudged.

While faulty assessment is raising hackles of farmers, lack of clarity on welfare schemes such as KALIA has led to simmering discontentment among farmers in the district.

As per the scheme, farmers including those who do not own land are entitled to benefits.

However, officials are found to be seeking land records with receipt of updated tax payment from farmers as a result of which landless and sharecroppers are unable to apply for assistance.

“The Chief Minister had categorically directed to include every farmer in the scheme but officials’ high-handedness has put the scheme in jeopardy,” said Khirasindhu Mohanty of Patrapur block. Demanding benefits, several farmer leaders under the banner of Ambedakar Saata Parishad Dalit Sahayak Pratisthan on Thursday staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate.

Meanwhile, Assistant Agriculture Officer of Sanakhemundi Biswaranjan Rout said Reddy was not included in the list of farmers eligible for compensation for crop loss. He said the block had recorded good harvest.